Believe acquires majority stake in French label Jo&Co

Believe has acquired a 51% stake in French independent label Jo&Co.

The deal will boost Jo&Co’s digital growth while maintaining its artistic direction.

According to the announcement, Jo&Co brings its know-how in discovering new talent with a strong artistic identity, such as Claudio Capeo, Hoshi, Les Frangines and Gjon’s Tears.

Specialised in pop and mainstream music, Jo&Co is targeting new projects with international potential, particularly in dance and electronic music.

Jo&Co will leverage Believe's technological innovation and digital expertise to accelerate its digital transition. Believe will also handle the distribution of all the label's artists. In addition, Believe will work with the label's artists to develop their branding and live activities.

Jo&Co's founder Sebastien Saussez will continue managing the label.

"I am delighted about this deal with Jo&Co, a label that Sebastien Saussez has successfully established as one of the key independent players in the French market in a matter of just a few years,” said Romain Vivien, MD at Believe France.

“This merger comes at a time when pop and mainstream music are rapidly moving towards digital in France. We will do our utmost to ensure that our alliance affords Jo&Co the opportunity to draw from our expertise and a transforming marketplace to develop its business even further.”

"I am thrilled to set my label on a new journey with a company as innovative and successful as Believe,” said Saussez. “'Believe' means to have faith, trust and confidence, my core philosophy in this industry: to believe in and support artists as closely as possible to what they truly are, and help them achieve the success they deserve. I can't wait to bring out new talents together in France and also internationally, an ambition we share.”