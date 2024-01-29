Believe appoints Kristof Jansen as vice president of Groove Attack in Germany

Believe has appointed Kristof Jansen as vice president of Groove Attack, the company’s brand for rap and hip-hop in Germany.

Jansen has been with the company for nearly 10 years. Most recently, he served as director of repertoire development for A&R in rap and hip-hop for both Believe and Groove Attack.

In his new role, he will continue to report to Thorsten Freese, general manager of Believe Germany.

Thorsten Freese said: “Kristof has played a significant role in establishing Groove Attack as the leading brand for successful rap, hip-hop, and urban music in the German music industry. I highly value Kristof as a very skilled and empathetic music manager, and I am confident that he will further develop Groove Attack significantly in his new role. I am excited about our continued collaboration, which we will shape together with Benjamin Ebel, who is responsible for artist services across all our brands.”

Kristof Jansen said: “With a good dose of respect and a great deal of enthusiasm, I am excited about this new challenge. I am grateful for the trust placed in me and I am eager to kick off the next era in Groove Attack's success story together with the fantastic team. We will jointly evolve Groove Attack into an artist service brand and strive to be the best partner for our artists and management [teams] by utilising state-of-the-art marketing and outstanding service.”

In his new position, Kristof Jansen will oversee the activities of Groove Attack from the Cologne base. Additional colleagues will work at the Berlin and Hamburg locations.

Groove Attack has been part of Believe since 2018.

The founder of Groove Attack, Frank Stratmann, will also remain with the company as the strategy director for artist & distribution Services at Believe.

PHOTO: (L-R) Thorsten Freese, General Manager of Believe Germany; Kristof Jansen, VP Groove Attack; Frank Stratmann, Strategy Director Artist & Distribution Services Believe Germany