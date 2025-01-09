Believe appoints Paul Trueman as director of artist services

The UK office of Believe has hired Paul Trueman as director of artist services and Joe Edwards as head of marketing.

Trueman most recently held the position of chief operating officer at artist marketing platform Un:hurd music. Prior to that, he spent 10 years as general manager of AWAL.

At AWAL, Trueman oversaw the marketing, audience development, digital accounts and promotions teams in the UK and globally, working with prominent artists such as Little Simz, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Lauv, Girl In Red and many more.

In his new role at Believe, Trueman will report to UK MD Alex Kennedy and lead the artist services division, overseeing A&R, new business, commercial strategy and global marketing campaigns.

Meanwhile, Joe Edwards has also joined the Believe UK artist services team as head of marketing. He will report to Paul Trueman in his role at Believe UK.

Edwards was previously senior director of marketing at AWAL, where he developed audience-focused global marketing strategies across a broad roster of artists.

During his time at AWAL, Edwards ran award-winning campaigns for artists such as Jungle, Djo, Bombay Bicycle Club, Balming Tiger, Sbtrkt and Joesef.

Believe’s unique ecosystem, global reach and innovative approach to artist development is unparalleled Paul Trueman

Believe UK’s artist services operation is promising a “number of exciting new signings on the horizon”, adding to a roster that already includes Blanco, Novo Amor, Craig David, Ms Banks, Hayla, Girli and more.

Following the growth of the Believe Group’s UK-based workforce, including Tunecore, Nuclear Blast and Sentric Publishing’s London contingent, from a team of 77 to 90, the company has moved to a new office at the start of 2025. It is now based at Kings Place in the creative and cultural hub of London’s King’s Cross.

Paul Trueman said: “I couldn’t be happier to join Believe and to be working with such a fantastic team and roster of artists. Believe’s unique ecosystem, global reach and innovative approach to artist development is unparalleled and I’m excited to help take things to the next level in 2025 and beyond.”

Believe UK MD Alex Kennedy said: “Paul has been at the heart of independent music for over 20 years, he is hugely respected in the industry and brings an immense amount of experience and quality to the table. We are very excited to have him lead the new era for our Artist Services business!”