Believe forms label solutions partnership with multi-platform music brand Mahogany

The UK office of Believe has formed a long-term label solutions partnership with Mahogany, the global multi-platform music brand behind the popular Mahogany Sessions YouTube channel.

Believe will handle global digital distribution for Mahogany’s label, Mahogany Records, as well as its video platforms, Mahogany Sessions, Covers and Lagoon.

Mahogany will also work closely with Believe’s audience development team to develop the global reach of its imprints across established and developing markets, and to expand their content into new territories, genres and audio-visual formats. Believe’s audience development specialists span 50 countries, bringing expertise in channel management, editorial and marketing partnerships with DSPs, and more.

Mahogany has ambitious growth plans for the coming year.

Upcoming developments include the public launch of Mahogany Songs, Mahogany’s own bespoke digital distribution service, expected in the next couple of months. Working with Believe, Mahogany Songs will provide digital distribution for the rapidly expanding global community of unsigned artists, through partnerships with Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music and more. It previously ran a successful beta test in 2021.

Launched in 2010, the Mahogany Sessions YouTube channel features stripped-back, intimate live performances from emerging artists. It has been a launchpad for stars such as Billie Eilish, George Ezra, Flume, Michael Kiwanuka, Rag’n’Bone Man, Leon Bridges, Birdy and many others.

Performances in 2023 included Ed Sheeran, Jacob Collier, Florence Pugh, Barry Can’t Swim and Mahalia. Mahogany Sessions and its sister channel Covers, which launched in 2018, now have over one million online followers combined.

Building on the success of Mahogany’s video platform, Mahogany Recordings was born in 2017 and represents a diverse roster of up-and-coming artists such as Kawala, Model Man, Toby Johnson and RoRo.

The signing follow’s recent deals for Believe UK’s label roster including dance labels Hospital Records and Rinse.

Mahogany is a truly independent and forward-thinking music company Ben Rimmer

Ben Rimmer, regional director, Believe UK & Northern Europe, said: “Mahogany is a truly independent and forward-thinking music company. James and Mark have built a huge audience for their brands and bands and to be in long term partnership with such an artist-friendly, ambitious, and entrepreneurial duo is exactly where we want to be.”

James Gaster, managing director of Mahogany, said: “We are hugely excited to be working with the incredible team at Believe. Thanks to their international reach, infrastructure and market-leading tech this partnership allows us to level up our ambitions as we expand our offering to unsigned and emerging artists on a global scale, and we look forward to spotlighting some of the world’s most exciting new talents through distribution and content collaborations.”

Mark Murdoch, Mahogany’s founder and CEO, added: “Partnering with Believe marks a pivotal phase of growth and development for Mahogany, as we advance our operations to serve independent artists globally.”

Alice McLean, head of video and audience development at Believe, said: “We are delighted to partner with Mahogany, who are renowned for their exceptional content and for championing artists, and we’re so excited to be supporting their continued international growth.”

PHOTO: (Back row, L-R) Samantha Connaughton, Robyn Sumner, David Kittlety, Alex Kennedy (all Believe)

(Front row, L-R) Alice McLean (Believe), Mark Murdoch (Mahogany), James Gaster (Mahogany), Ben Rimmer (Believe)