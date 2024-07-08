Believe forms strategic partnership with Central and Eastern European dance label Global Records

Believe has signed a strategic partnership with Global Records, an independent dance music label in Central and Eastern Europe.

As part of the deal, Believe has acquired a 25% stake in Global Records.

“This strategic partnership falls in line with Believe’s blueprint strategy to focus on music genres where artist development and music consumption are digital,” said a statement.

It marks an expansion of Believe and Global Records’ existing relationship, which has led to the label’s territorial expansion and catalogue development since 2016.

Amid the booming dance scene, Believe has recently launched two global dance/electronic music labels, b.electronic and All Night Long. The group also struck a partnership between TuneCore and Beatport.

Global Records has offices and activity in Romania, Germany and the US. In 2023, it amassed more than six billion streams across all platforms and over 20 billion streams for its global catalogue to date, serving artists such as Inna, Minelli, Carla's Dreams, Antonia, Holy Molly, DJ Project, Irina Rimes, The Motans, Alina Eremia, Olivia Addams, and many others.

Denis Ladegaillerie, founder & CEO, Believe, said: “Believe and Global Records share a common independent mindset, entrepreneurial culture and commitment to developing local artists in the digital space, with expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. I am thrilled that our long-term successful collaboration has led to this strengthened strategic partnership and I am convinced that together we will build a global leader in dance music, one of the few truly digital and international music genres today.”

Viktoria Siniavskaia, Believe’s president META (Middle East, Turkey & Africa), East & Southern Europe, Americas, said: “Strengthening our partnership with Global Records made a great deal of sense, as it brings together our very complementary set of expertise. Together, we have already accomplished tremendous successes and I am very confident that this strategic partnership will allow Global Records to continue its expansion and meet its ambition to become a global leader in dance music.”

Liubov Kevkhaian, Believe’s managing director, Central & Eastern Europe, added: “It’s been an honour to work with Stefan Lucian and Global Records’ team in the past seven years, first locally in Romania, then in Germany and beyond. I very much look forward to this new chapter in our successful partnership and common history, one that will undoubtedly see the rise of countless talented dance artists to the global stage thanks to our complementary expertise and vision.”

Stefan Lucian, CEO, Global Records, said: “This partnership signifies a bold step towards our vision for the future of music and entertainment, and by leveraging our combined resources we will offer to our artists and talents the same level of services and performance as any top record label be it major or independent. For us it was a straightforward decision to choose Believe as our partner because we both believe in the future of independent music and we share the same passion and love for the artists and the content they create.”