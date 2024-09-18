Believe signs Craig David to artist services deal

The UK office of Believe has signed Craig David in a worldwide artist services deal.

The deal covers a new Craig David album set for release in 2025, with singles scheduled for this autumn.

Believe UK will execute a full artist services campaign, covering global digital and physical distribution, marketing, promotions, DSP partnerships and more, supported by Believe’s audience development team, spanning over 50 countries.

In a 25-year career, Craig David has earned 14 BRIT and two Grammy nominations, along with three Ivor Novello wins. He has sold over 15 million albums worldwide and maintains a strong presence on streaming platforms, boasting 4.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify, where 7 Days has been streamed over 339 million times on the platform alone.

David has released eight albums, collaborated with a diverse range of artists like Sting and Kano, and developed the successful live performance concept and DJ brand TS5 with residencies in Ibiza.

Believe’s artist services division has a track record with acts including Knucks on his MOBO-winning 2022 album Alpha Place, as well as Blanco, Hayla, Sea Girls, Girli, Lapsley and many more.

Craig David said: “They’ve got a really cool team at Believe and are as passionate and excited about releasing my new music as I am. I’m really looking forward to this next chapter!”

JEM Music Group’s CEO Colin Lester, OBE, said: “Having worked with many good independent labels over the years, I’m thrilled to have found a modern progressive company that has a real passion for music and takes the business of selling and streaming it very seriously. I’ve been really impressed with the wealth of young and experienced talent working at Believe and their consummate desire for success. I’m looking forward to rolling out the new Craig David album with them and maybe even teaching them a few old tricks along the way!”

Believe UK MD Alex Kennedy said: “Craig is undoubtedly a national treasure, a generational talent who has soundtracked our lives for the last 25 years. He continues to innovate, delight and excite, building a bigger and broader audience as he goes. We are honoured to be able to work with Craig David and his team and can’t wait for the world to hear his new music.”