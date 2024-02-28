Believe signs global label solutions deal with Bella Union

The UK office of Believe has signed a long-term, global label solutions deal with Bella Union.

The deal incorporates new Bella Union releases and select catalogue.

As well as all-format digital and physical distribution, Believe will provide services including sync, DSP and retail editorial and marketing partnerships, strategic release management, digital expertise and in-house technology, video and audience development, as well as ongoing advance funding.

The independent label joins a number of alternative genre labels on the Believe UK roster such as Communion, So Young, Mick, House Anxiety, Scruff Of The Neck, Nice Swan, Mahogany, and Ourness (Royel Otis).

Created in 1997, originally to release the music of its owners, Cocteau Twins, Bella Union label boss Simon Raymonde set about signing other acts after the band’s break-up. Starting with Warren Ellis’ Dirty Three and John Grant’s The Czars, the Bella Union roster has since included Explosions In The Sky, Beach House and Midlake. Fleet Foxes earned the label its first crossover success, with the band’s debut album achieving UK double-platinum status.

The past decade has seen success with Father John Misty, John Grant, BC Camplight and Ezra Furman, whilst established acts such as The Flaming Lips, Spiritualized, White Denim and Mercury Rev have joined the roster.

New artists on the label include Pom Poko, Penelope Isles and Personal Trainer.

A modern, vibrant company with an incredible story and phenomenal growth, Believe are the queens of the digital age Simon Raymonde

Ben Rimmer, regional director, Believe UK & Northern Europe, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Bella Union family to Believe. Simon’s ability to find and develop talent is second to none. We are convinced the recent growth of alternative music will further amplify and cross over with Bella Union at the forefront. Beach House and Father John Misty prove how wide that audience is and the potential for further growth with Believe.

“The signing of Bella Union signals another big sea change in the music industry towards fully independent global partnerships and away from the licensing model of the past. We’ve been delivering industry leading levels of service to our partners at Believe UK over these past 15 years and adding Bella Union to the community really proves the model is working and giving a platform to leading independent talent.”

Bella Union founder Simon Raymonde said: “We are all thrilled to begin an exciting new chapter in the Bella Union story, working with the fantastic team at Believe. I am an instinctive person who always follows my gut. My team at Bella Union have all been with the company long term and we need to feel the love from the people we work with and for. Meeting Ben and his team – following a conversation with Alice McLean [head of video & audience development at Believe UK], who we had worked with joyously when she ran Comes With Fries – that love was supremely evident.

“The industry has been in a depressed state for a while, and it can be easy to get drawn under the grey cloud. From the minute we walked into the Believe offices and met their team, we saw the light and followed it. A modern, vibrant company with an incredible story and phenomenal growth, Believe are the queens of the digital age. Fiercely independent like us, we feel loved, and we will give it back in spades.”

This deal follows a number of recent partnership announcements for Believe with both labels and artists, including Mahogany, Rinse, Hospital, Royel Otis, All Ways Dance, Lustre, Nice Swan, Kamille, and Mick Music.

PHOTO: Back row Left to Right: Panos Polimatidis (Believe), Luke Jarvis (Bella Union), Samantha Connaughton (Believe), Alex Kennedy (Believe) Front Row L-R: Simon Raymonde (Bella Union), Danielle Carr (Bella Union), Alice McLean (Believe), Anika Mottershaw (Bella Union), Duncan Jordan (Bella Union) and Ben Rimmer (Believe)