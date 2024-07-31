Believe signs global services deal with Fabric

The UK office of Believe has signed a global services deal with iconic electronic music brand Fabric.

The partnership sees Fabric join the client base of b:electronic, Believe’s global imprint dedicated to electronic music, part of the company's label & artist solutions division. Under the deal, b:electronic will provide genre specialist label management, video and audience development, editorial and marketing partnerships internationally, and distribution for both catalogue and new releases.

A global brand that has shaped the dance music scene over the past 25 years, Fabric’s labels include Fabric Originals, Fabric Records and Houndstooth. A new imprint is set to launch in the near future.

A number of special projects are scheduled for the second half of the year as part of fabric’s 25th anniversary celebrations, including releases from Confidence Man via their Fabric Presents compilation format; Daniel Avery and Dusky via fabric Originals; and critically acclaimed DjRum via Houndstooth.

Producer and DJ Laurent Garnier will also be involved in a special label project commemorating the anniversary at the end of the year, with further details to be announced during a dedicated session at ADE.

It follows successful releases from Shygirl, The Streets and Confidence Man via their Fabric Presents format earlier this year.

Fabric’s rich history and influence in the electronic music culture is undeniable, consistently pushing boundaries Panos Polimatidis

Since launching at the end of 2022, b:electronic has expanded globally and established a client base that includes top dance and electronic labels including Hospital Records, Rinse, Cr2 Records and Shogun Audio.

Panos Polimatidis, Believe’s head of label & artist solutions, UK, said: “Fabric’s rich history and influence in the electronic music culture is undeniable, consistently pushing boundaries. We are thrilled to partner up with them in this new era and excited to help the brand and its artists reach even wider global audiences.”

Leigh Morgan, global director of b:electronic, said: “Partnering with fabric is a landmark moment for b:electronic. We’re honoured to help amplify the iconic sound of fabric to a global audience. This collaboration marries fabric’s unparalleled legacy in electronic music with our cutting-edge distribution expertise. We’re excited to power the next chapter of this legendary brand, ensuring their music reaches every corner of the digital world.”

Hiroki Beck, Fabric’s head of labels, said: “This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for Fabric's recordings division as we navigate the evolution of digital music consumption in 2024. It will allow us to continue the growth of our existing label imprints, while simultaneously looking at a wider scope of artists and accessible musical output, with a strong focus on the streaming landscape as we utilise Believe's network and personnel worldwide.

“Believe/b:electronic have consistently shown their best-in-class credentials for our genre within the digital sphere. They have a highly motivated team who share the same passion and deep knowledge of dance and electronic music that we have; our ambitions feel aligned for global digital growth as we celebrate the company's 25th year.”

PHOTO: (Top L-R) Graham Luckhurst (Believe), Leigh Morgan (Believe), Flaminia Agrimi (Fabric), Panos Polimatidis (Believe), Hiroki Beck (Fabric)

Bottom L-R: Harriet Bliss (Fabric), Jake Neathway (Believe), Rob Booth (Fabric), Alex Kennedy (Believe), Alice McLean (Believe)