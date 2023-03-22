Believe signs 'landmark' deal with UK drum & bass label Hospital Records

The UK office of Believe has signed a long-term label solutions partnership with legendary drum & bass label Hospital Records.

According to the announcement, the agreement is a “landmark deal” that underlines Believe’s market-leading position in dance and electronic music distribution in the UK.

With Hospital among the first clients to sign to Believe UK when it opened its local office in 2011, the label now returns as the latest signing to b:electronic, the new global imprint dedicated to electronic music and launched as part of Believe’s label & artist solutions division.

Under the new partnership, Believe will handle the distribution of Hospital’s entire catalogue of more than 5,300 tracks to its global network of DSPs.

Hospital Records will receive support in growing its international reach through Believe’s audience development services. This will include video channel management, as well as strategic support from dedicated genre specialists on Believe’s label management and global DSP editorial and marketing partnerships teams.

Founded in 1996 by Chris Goss and Tony Colman (producer London Elektricity), Hospital Records has helped launch some of drum & bass’ most prolific names, including High Contrast, Netsky and Danny Byrd, among others. Its global events arm, Hospitality, is a staple at clubs and festivals in the UK and beyond.

Hospital’s signing marks a further strengthening of Believe UK’s roster and its ties with the dance and electronic community. This includes partnerships with fellow drum and bass heavyweights Metalheadz and Shogun Audio, alongside other local electronic imprints such as Cr2 Records, Greco-Roman, Knee Deep In Sound and Southern Fried Records.

We're excited to help supercharge Hospital’s digital growth Ben Rimmer

Through the launch of b:electronic, Believe has further bolstered its offering for local artists and labels, helping them to achieve global reach with the support of teams with an in-depth understanding of the electronic music scene. The international roster encompasses the likes of Big Top Amsterdam (NL), Blackout Music (NL), Cercle (FR), Mixmash (NL) and Roche Musique (FR).

Upcoming releases to be distributed under the new partnership with Hospital include album projects from P Money x Whiney, Metrik, Hugh Hardie and Flava D.

Chris Goss, Hospital Records co-founder and MD, said: “We are delighted to join b:electronic at this exciting and innovative phase of their global development. As Hospital starts to plan for our fourth decade in the international dance music community, we see our partnership with Believe as an integral connection and platform to nurture the depth, breadth and scope of our catalogue and future releases.”

Ben Rimmer, director of label & artist solutions, Believe UK, added: “It's very rewarding to welcome Hospital back to Believe. In returning, they have future-proofed their digital business. The two teams complement each other perfectly with our long relationship built on trust and shared love and understanding of independence and drum & bass music. We're excited to help supercharge Hospital’s digital growth.”

Alex Kennedy, MD, Believe UK, said: “In my book Hospital Records are the most iconic label in drum and bass and we are delighted to be working with Chris, Craig, Josh and their amazing team for this next chapter in their story. Our combined expertise in dance & electronic music will undoubtedly make this a highly fruitful partnership.”