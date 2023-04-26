Believe to handle global distribution for Rinse labels

Believe has formed a partnership with Rinse to handle distribution and label services.

Under the new partnership, Believe’s UK office will be responsible for the global digital distribution for all Rinse and Bad Music frontline and catalogue releases.

Rinse Recordings represents dance acts including Katy B and Vigro Deep, and has also released music from Nia Archives. Its pop-leaning sister label Bad Music, launched in 2018, has released music from Sinéad Harnett, Sasha Keable and James Smith, among others.

While Rinse will continue to handle day-to-day marketing for both imprints, it will now benefit from Believe’s audience development team spread across 50 countries, with a focus on audio and video plus editorial and marketing partnerships with DSPs. Both Rinse Recordings and Bad Music will have access to Believe’s specialists across dance, electronic, pop, and other relevant genres.

Rinse Recordings was established in 2003, following the previous decade’s activity in pirate radio.

Rinse is latest signing under Believe’s new b:electronic global imprint, which is helping to further establish the company’s position in dance and electronic music distribution in the UK. Rinse joins a local roster including Cr2 Records, Greco-Roman, Knee Deep In Sound and Southern Fried Records, with Hospital Records also signing last month.

Upcoming releases include projects from Watch The Ride, Katy B, Vigro Deep and Perempay & DaVinChe through Rinse, and James Smith through Bad Music.

Everyone at b:electronic is excited to work with such an important cultural foundation of UK music Graham Luckhurst

Graham Luckhurst, head of b:electronic UK at Believe, said: “Everyone at b:electronic is excited to work with such an important cultural foundation of UK music. Rinse continues to actively nurture and support new talent through radio, events and releases.”

Panos Polimatidis, head of label & artist solutions, Believe UK, added: “We’re delighted to welcome to Believe such an iconic brand and label as Rinse. Their vision and independent mindset fully align with Believe’s ambition and there couldn’t be a better time for this partnership helping Rinse in their new era. We look forward to working closely with Gee, Marva and the Rinse team on their excellent frontline and catalogue releases and amplifying their efforts via our global set-up.”

Marva Kreel, label manager at Rinse, said: "We're very excited to sign this deal with Believe. Our label at Rinse is ready to move into our next chapter and we felt that Believe was perfectly aligned with our ambitions and values."