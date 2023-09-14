Believe to power new single campaign from Darkoo and Tion Wayne

Believe has been making its mark in the UK in the past few years, and we explore those achievements as well as future plans with the senior team in the new edition of Music Week.

Following chart success with acts like Knucks, now the UK operation has brought in a pair of big names. Afroswing artist Darkoo and UK rap star Tion Wayne will release new single Shayo via Believe.

Tion Wayne is still signed to Atlantic as a solo artist. Darkoo was previously with the major.

Believe will head up a full artist services campaign, covering global digital and physical distribution, plus digital marketing, DSP pitching and partnerships, and more. This includes support from Believe’s audience development team, spanning over 50 countries.

Belive won in the Artist/Label Services category at the Music Week Awards 2023.

Teased on both artists’ social media over recent months, the release of Shayo reunites Darkoo and Tion Wayne for their third collaboration to date. The pair teamed up when Darkoo featured on the hit remix of Tion Wayne and Russ Millions’ 2021 single Body, the first drill No.1.

Darkoo has a gold-certified single in the UK with Gangsta (a collaboration with One Acen), which peaked at No.22 and has sales to date of 578,743 (Official Charts Company).

The Shayo campaign will be managed by Believe’s artist services division, under the leadership of UK director of artist services, Malena Wolfer, and UK head of marketing, Jak Ryan.

The team’s previous successes include their campaign with Knucks on his MOBO-winning 2022 album Alpha Place. Recent projects include rapper Blanco’s album ReBourne, released earlier this month, which debuted in the Top 5 of Spotify’s UK album chart, with single Brilliant Mind also trending on TikTok.

“The partnership with Darkoo and Tion Wayne further strengthens Believe’s ties within the UK rap scene, while also extending its reach into the booming international market for Afrobeats and other African genres,” said a statement.

Malena Wolfer, director of artist services, Believe UK, said: “I'm delighted that Darkoo and Tion Wayne have chosen to partner with Believe. They're both amazing artists in their own right, and I'm incredibly excited to see them join forces on a single that's destined to transcend borders. Empowering hugely successful artists like Darkoo and Tion Wayne to release their music independently and on their own terms is a key mission for us. Believe's global scale is a perfect fit for a truly global collaboration like this, and our entire team is excited to support Darkoo and Tion’s vision."

Bridie Asare, A&R manager, Believe UK added: “I am really excited to have signed this collaboration between Darkoo and Tion Wayne. The music is amazing and given that Afrobeats is one of the fastest growing genres in the world, it's a great opportunity for us to work on a rap/Afro release with such global scope."