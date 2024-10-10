Believe UK promotes Johnny Pinchard to head of A&R

The UK office of Believe has promoted Johnny Pinchard to head of A&R.

Stepping up from senior A&R Manager, Pinchard will report to Believe UK’s director of artist services, Malena Wolfer, and head of label and artist solutions, Panos Polymatidis, in his new role, working out of the company’s London office.

Pinchard joined Believe from RCA records in 2021. Since then, he has overseen signings such as Sea Girls, who peaked at No.4 in the albums chart this year; rising rap star Blanco, who has earned over 140 million streams in under a year; and Niko B, whose track Why’s This Dealer is currently making a streaming impact.

Pinchard also signed grammy-nominated artist Hayla, who recently picked up Vocalist of the Year at the 2024 EDMA’s in Miami.

Pinchard continues to work with various artists across the Believe UK roster, with other recent additions including Sainte, Leon Vynehall, Arz, Grace Davies, Dargz, JSxYD, R.I Pablo and Sevdaliza.

Johnny Pinchard said: “It’s an extremely exciting time for Believe and I feel very fortunate to work with such an incredible team who are, at their core, driven by their love of music. They give their all to help our artists achieve their goals. Believe is at the forefront of artist development in the UK – we have the power and expertise to break artists locally and support them on a global level, all the way to the top.”

Believe UK MD Alex Kennedy said: “During his time at Believe, Johnny has been absolutely vital in identifying, signing and developing a wide range of artists that have formed the cornerstone of our success and that fit the Believe ethos perfectly. He is now nurturing and developing key talent in our A&R team like Tato Katsikeas and Bridie Asare-Bediako, and we’re super confident he will lead the team to even greater heights.”