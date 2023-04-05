Believe UK reveals senior promotions, plots to reach 'the next level'

Believe has announced details of a series of senior promotions in its UK office.

Malena Wolfer moves up from head of artist services to director of artist services, a new position that will see the long-serving Believe executive focus on signings, partnerships and joint ventures. Wolfer joined Believe in 2016 having held roles with Sony Music, her recent successes at Believe include leading the campaign for Knucks’ Alpha Place album last year.

Ben Rimmer has been promoted to regional director, label & artist solutions, Believe UK & Northern Europe, a role that will see him focus on growing the company’s operations in Benelux and Scandinavia. Rimmer arrived at Believe in 2012 and has worked across dance and alternative, signing partnerships with Cr2, Big Top, College, Hospital, Communion, Scruff Of The Neck, House Anxiety and more.

Both Rimmer and Wolfer will report to Believe UK MD Alex Kennedy.

Meanwhile, Panos Polimatidis has been promoted from head of artist relations to head of label and artist solutions. Reporting to Ben Rimmer, Polimatidis will drive new business development across label and artist distribution. Polimatidis has been with Believe UK since 2012. He launched its artist distribution department and has worked with acts including Mura Masa, Nia Archives, Bru-C and Fumez The Engineer.

Believe UK also hired Karishma Anand as managing director, operations in November 2022. The company achieved recorded revenue growth of 27.6% in Europe (excluding France and Germany) over the last financial year.

Alex Kennedy, managing director at Believe UK, said: “Ben, Malena and Panos have together been the engine behind our success in the UK over the last decade and could not be more deserving of their promotions. Together with Karishma, our new MDO, our senior team is complete and primed to lead Believe UK to the next level.”

Ben Rimmer said: “After ten years of building, it feels like we've arrived. It's been a wonderful period bringing the UK business to maturity alongside such a special team. To be given the Northern Europe region to build and further responsibility within the UK leadership team is extremely fulfilling. There's never been a better time to be independent and with the trust of our artists and labels and backing of Alex Kennedy and Romain Becker (President, Label & Artist Solutions, Believe (Group)), I'm motivated to help drive Believe UK and Northern Europe to new heights."

Malena Wolfer said: “I’m really excited about the opportunity to play a role in Believe’s ongoing growth and expansion in the UK and to work with our amazing team to build upon the great work we have done to date. My passion has always been supporting artists in growing their audiences and business, and I really look forward to continuing this work with our amazing roster of artists.”

Panos Polimatidis commented: “It’s been a fantastic ten year journey of steadily building Believe UK’s presence and business, but we really are just getting started. I’m delighted to further contribute to the growth of Believe UK along with such an amazing leadership team and colleagues, and help build the next generation of true independent labels and artists via our premium offering.”

Pictured above (L-R): Panos Polimatidis, Malena Wolfer, Karishma Anand, Alex Kennedy and Ben Rimmer