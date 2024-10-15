Believe unveils updated artists & labels strategy overseen by new global music head Romain Vivien

Believe has unveiled its redesigned global music strategy, under the leadership of Romain Vivien (pictured), the recently appointed global head of music.

The new strategy aims at driving further artist development and increasing the value created for artists and labels at all stages of their careers.

Also serving as Believe’s president for Europe, overseeing France, the UK and Germany, Romain Vivien is responsible in his role of global head of music for designing Believe’s global music and artist development strategy.

Through a dialogue with Believe’s teams across the 50 markets where it operates, Vivien oversees the acceleration of Believe’s Artist Services business, which offers market launch and audience development strategies in more than 14 countries.

He is also in charge of creating synergies across Believe’s Label & Artist Solutions offering, which provides labels and established artists with distribution, marketing and digital promotion, as well as the group’s publishing business.

The creation of this new role comes at a time when Believe has achieved global and regional artist success stories, such as The Blaze (France), Novo Amor (UK), Iñigo Quintero (Spain), Royel Otis (Australia), Sevdaliza (Holland/Iran), Grupo Frontera (Mexico), Saran (Thailand), Krsna (India) or JuL (France).

“As Believe’s global head of music, Romain Vivien will capitalise on the Group’s unique business model, digital expertise and long-term partnerships with top digital services to facilitate the development of innovative, inclusive and tailored-made approaches to promote emerging to top artists equally across multiple genres and regions,” said a statement.

Denis Ladegaillerie, Believe’s founder and CEO, said: "Romain Vivien's extensive experience and deep understanding of our global industry make him the perfect and unique choice for this role. Since 2008, Romain has been one of my trusted partners to develop and grow Believe into the global player it is today. He has been instrumental in building our music vision across the Group. He is constantly leading his teams to innovate and push barriers to enable the emergence of new talents across hip-hop, pop, electronic music and more – all the while sustaining an impeccable delivery of premium services to our top artists and labels.

“I am confident that, under these new global and regional roles, his leadership will be key as we continue to build the best artist development company for artists and labels at all stages of their careers."

Romain Vivien said: "I am very excited to take on this new challenge and look forward to working with our talented teams, artists, labels and partners to design Believe’s global music strategy and reinforce our music DNA among our whole organization. I want to continue developing our business further and contribute to a healthier, fairer and more transparent music ecosystem. Partnering with independent artists, labels and entrepreneurs to develop their career and fairly share the value created is a fantastic mission."

Vivien has served as one the most senior music executives in Believe’s team and co-led Believe’s global music strategy since 2008.

PHOTO: Anis Martin