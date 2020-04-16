Better Noise launches film division

Better Noise Entertainment has launched a film division, Better Noise Films.

The company will be led by Allen Kovac as CEO and Dan Lieblein as COO. Lieblein’s previously held roles at Cinecom Entertainment Group, October Films, USA Films and USA Home Entertainment.

The new team also includes studio production executive Michael Lombardi, CFO Harris Masood and music supervisor AJ Kasen. Better Noise Films will develop feature films and other unique programming and original content.

Kovac has managed a wide range of artists including Blondie, The Cranberries, En Vogue, The Bee Gees, Mötley Crüe and Meatloaf. His Better Noise Music label is home to Awolnation, Mötley Crüe, Five Finger Death Punch and The Hu.

Last year Kovac co-produced the Netflix biopic The Dirt, based on the best-selling autobiography of Mötley Crüe.

“Better Noise has always been more than a music label,” said Kovac. “We are a content company that creates books, tours, theatrical productions, television and now film. We are the artist development company and now, through Better Noise Films, we have a new platform for delivering top quality content that engages audiences and builds our brands and artists. We have several exciting projects in the works, including a drama about opioid addiction, a thriller-horror movie and several documentaries. We have also optioned books, including Nikki Sixx’s The Heroin Diaries and a sci-fi story Perfect New World.”

“Allen has been developing artists and creative content his entire career, and Better Noise Films is a logical extension to the Better Noise brand,” said Lieblein. “I am excited to work with Allen on bringing his vision and tenacity to filmed entertainment. This venture will also provide tremendous cross-platform marketing opportunities for our artists and other projects. We were very fortunate that with the onset of Covid-19, we had two projects in post-production that we will be able to release in the fall when people will be looking for new entertainment.”