Beyoncé leads Sony Music's biggest sellers in Q3

Beyoncé’s Renaissance leads Sony Music’s biggest selling projects for Q3.
Parent company Sony Corp has issued its financial results for its financial Q2, the three-month period ending September 30.
In the UK during Q3, Renaissance was the biggest-selling album released in that quarter. According to Sony Music, Beyoncé finished ahead of Harry Styles’ Harry’s House globally for the major during the three-month period.
According to Sony’s results, recorded music revenue was up 43.3% at 223.96 billion yen (£1.32bn). That large increase was partly down to the effects of currency fluctuations with the US dollar during the quarter.
Streaming revenue was up 34.1%, while physical revenue increased by 20.2% year-on-year.
Music publishing also made significant gains in the - up 55.3%.