Billie Eilish moves 9,500 vinyl copies of Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish has debuted at No.1 with her second album, Happier Than Ever (Polydor/Interscope).

Eilish’s album opened with 38,885 chart sales (Official Charts Company), with 60.6% of its week one total from physical sales (23,550) and 33.2% from streams (12,908).

Happier Than Ever’s performance helped Polydor make No.1 on the market shares for AES All Albums (10.8%) and Artist Albums (11%).

Billie Eilish is the first international female artist to reach No.1 with her first two albums in seven years. The chart feat was last achieved by Lana Del Rey with Born To Die and Ultraviolence (June 2014).

With 9,527 sales on LP, Happier Than Ever is the third-fastest selling vinyl album since 2000 by a female artist, behind Lana Del Rey’s Chemtrails Over The Country Club (16,705 in week one) and Kylie Minogue’s Disco (13,500).

The Happier Than Ever campaign boosted Billie Eilish’s No.1 debut album, 2019’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? With a sales increase of 23.5% week-on-week, it moved up 11 places to No.36. With a further 2,167 sales, it has amassed a total of 686,787.

Happier Than Ever’s opening is down on the week on sales for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which opened with 48,410 in April 2019.

Last week’s No.1 album, Dave’s We’re All Alone In This Together, drops to No.2 but remains the most-streamed album of the week. It moved 20,515 copies in its second week (14,682 from streams).

Billie Eilish also had the highest new entry of the week on the singles chart with album title track Happier Than Ever at Number 6 (31,746 sales). It is her eighth Top 10 single and second this year.

Eilish claimed a further two new entries in the Top 40: Getting Older at No.28 (12,601 sales) and Oxytocin at No.32 (11,864). It takes her total of UK Top 40 singles to 15.