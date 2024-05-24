Billie Eilish scores biggest opening week of her career with Hit Me Hard And Soft

Billie Eilish has achieved her third UK No.1 album with a significant increase in week one sales compared to her previous two albums.

Hit Me Hard And Soft debuted at the summit with sales of 67,111 units (Official Charts Company) – more than the next six albums combined on this week's chart. Only Taylor Swift has managed a bigger opening week’s sale so far in 2024.

Hit Me Hard And Soft’s opening week’s sales included 12,699 CDs, 18,216 vinyl albums, 2,231 cassettes, 2,014 digital downloads and 31,951 sales-equivalent streams.

The new album was written by Eilish and her brother and long-term collaborator Finneas, who also produced the record.

Hit Me Hard And Soft helped Polydor to secure a No.1 position in the All Music – All Albums market shares for the week, based on Official Charts Company data.

The critically acclaimed LP improved significantly on the week one results for Eilish’s previous two chart-topping albums. Debut album When We Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? (2019) opened with 48,410 sales; follow-up Happier Than Ever (2021) had consumption of 38,855 in its first week.

When We Fall Asleep… has sales to date of 923,589, while Happier Than Ever is on 346,911. Eilish’s 2019 EP Don’t Smile At Me has 654,788 chart sales to date

Billie Eilish debuted at No.2 on the singles chart with lead single Lunch (60,022 sales), as well a No.7 placing for Chihiro (47,109) and No.9 for Birds Of A Feather (43,194). Primary artists are limited to three entries based on chart rules, otherwise the album’s 10 tracks would all have appeared in the Top 25 when looking at raw streaming data.

As revealed in Alan Jones’ charts analysis for Music Week, Eilish has now had 26 Top 75 hits, of which 12 have made the Top 10. Her overall track consumption of 28,243,824 includes seven tracks with tallies exceeding a million, led by 2019 No.2 hit Bad Guy (2,882,438), No.47 2018 Khalid collaboration Lovely (1,869,701) and Ocean Eyes (1,687,442), a 2015 release that peaked at No.72 in 2018.

Global arena run Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour commences in September, produced by Live Nation. Eilish is represented by Wasserman as her live agent.

PHOTO: Petros Studio