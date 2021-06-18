Black Butter and Tom Cater launch JV label 4ZA

Black Butter and Sony Music UK have launched a new joint venture label, 4ZA, in partnership with music executive Tom Cater.

Focusing on breaking innovative, boundary-pushing artists, according to the announcement 4ZA’s approach to signing will “showcase the breadth of talent that UK culture has to offer”.

The label’s first signings are West London DJ/producer P-Rallel and 19-year-old South London drill rapper Cristale.

Nick Worthington, director of Black Butter, said: “The goal at Black Butter is to work with the most exciting new talent in music and working with Tom on 4ZA fits perfectly with that ethos. We're thrilled to be working with him and looking forward to finding and developing groundbreaking artists together.”

Tom Cater said: “Black Butter are a defining British label that have left an indelible mark on UK music. They totally get the ‘come on let’s do this’ spirit of 4ZA and are down for a bit of disruption. I can’t wait to get cracking and share new music from P-Rallel and Cristale. That’s when the fun starts for me. Their talents, attitude and work ethic is any new label’s dream to hit the ground running.”

Black Butter are nominated at the Music Week Awards in the Record Company and Artist Marketing categories.

Prior to 4ZA, Cater spent six years in A&R at Universal Music Publishing alongside managing artists and producers. He brings a wealth of experience to the JV, having worked with the likes of Little Simz, Fredo, Celeste, Georgia, Headie One, Joel Corry, Gracey, Rina Sawayama and Rodaidh McDonald.

Prior to Universal he held A&R and consultancy positions at Domino Records, R&S and MC1R Management.