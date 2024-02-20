Black Lives In Music announces new board and taskforce

Black Lives In Music (BLIM) has announced details of a new board and taskforce, a mark of the organisation’s growing influence in the music industry.

CEO Charisse Beaumont welcomed the new appointments as BLIM’s “quest for exceptional leaders” continues.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new board and taskforce to Black Lives in Music,” said Beaumont. “We are consistently expanding our activities and campaigns, ultimately with an aim of making the UK music industry a safe and equal place to work. Our collective strength lies not only in our leadership across music, charity, legal, finance, people and culture, education, but also in our unparalleled prowess in business and entrepreneurship.”

She added: “Our quest for exceptional leaders continues as we seek to expand our influence across the music sector. The sort of experience and influence that these talented individuals bring to us will be invaluable for projects like our Anti-Racism Code Of Conduct, 10 Point Orchestral Plan and the forthcoming Bullying and Harassment Survey. Our dedication stems from a deep-seated care for the music industry and it's future. At Black Lives In Music, we're not just challenging the industry, we're redefining it.”

At Black Lives In Music, we're not just challenging the industry, we're redefining it Charisse Beaumont, BLIM

Beaumont, who is on the Music Week Women In Music Awards Roll Of Honour, is profiled in our new issue alongside BLIM director of operations Roger Wilson.

BLIM was founded in 2020 and released its Being Black In The Music Industry survey a year later, illustrating experiences of racism in the UK music industry. BLIM has since partnered with over 100 organisations, using its data to bring about change.

Above (L-R): Kuumba Nia, Charisse Beaumont, Sania Haq, Mica Sefia, Yvette Griffith OBE and Janeace ‘Jay T’ Thompson

Last year, BLIM gave evidence at the Women & Equalities select committee’s Misogyny In Music Inquiry, while the organisation has also announced a 10 Point Orchestra Plan for orchestras to overhaul their recruitment policies. Its Bullying and Harassment Survey for industry creatives is due to launch in the near future.

Roger Wilson said: “The board of Black Lives In Music has played a significant role in its ongoing success. We’re proud to announce our most recent appointments. They are all accomplished individuals – change makers with stellar career profiles. We’re confident that they will be significant in their contribution to our organisation. Their energy, knowledge and experience will be key drivers in their support of our work. We welcome them and look forward, still more positively as we continue on our journey to achieving transformational change in the UK music sector.”

Black Lives In Music is an incredibly important organisation Janeace Thompson, PRS For Music

James Joseph, chair of the BLIM board, said: “Black Lives In Music is an organisation well placed to hear the voices of those integral in creating this rich universe of creativity. I am honoured and excited to be an integral part of advocating a guided and informed response to offer effective change and much needed support to make a difference for positive development in our musical community and wider cultural landscape.”

Janeace (Jay T) Thompson, director of talent, culture and experience at PRS For Music, said: “Black Lives In Music is an incredibly important organisation, setting the tone regarding inequalities for Black, Asian and people from ethnically diverse communities in the music industry. As a newly appointed board member, I embrace the opportunity to amplify voices, compose change, and orchestrate a more inclusive and equitable future for all.”

The BLIM board members are as follows:

James Joseph (chair) - founder of James Joseph Music Management

Moses Oyediwura (vice chair) - Sumaya Group investors

Janeace Thompson - director of talent & culture and experience at PRS For Music

Dr Kienda Hoji - music industry lawyer, artist manager, lecturer

Orphy Robinson MBE - multi-instrumentalist and composer

Treasurer: Alex Spofforth - chartered accountant

The members of its Taskforce are:

Paulette Long OBE - music publisher/MPA chair

Dr Mykaell Riley - senior Lecturer at the University of Westminster/director of the Black Music Research Unit/founder member of the band Steel Pulse

Yvette Griffith OBE - chief executive and executive director of Jazz: Refreshed

Kate Miguda - violinist/board member of National Youth Orchestra of Scotland

Richard Henry - trombonist

Shabaka Hutchings - Sons Of Kemet

Adem Holness FRSA - head of contemporary music, Southbank Centre

Faryal Khan-Thompson - SVP, marketing and community engagement, CD Baby

Robert Mitchell - jazz musician and composer

Victor Redwood-Sawyerr - founder, Red 1 Arts music consultancy

Jamil Sheriff - jazz musician and lecturer

Cleveland Watkiss MBE - vocalist, composer, actor

Pictured top: (back row, L-R) Victor Redwood- Sawyerr, Moses Oyediwura, Mykaell Riley, Roger Wilson, Orphy Robinson MBE and Richard Henry (front row, L-R) Adem Holness, James Joseph, Charisse Beaumont and Kienda Hoji

PHOTO: Cali' Fleur