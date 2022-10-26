Black Music Summit announces 2023 launch, aims to reduce discrimination

The founders of the Black Music Summit (BMS) have pledged to reduce discrimination against Black industry professionals as details of its inaugural event are released.

Founded by WME agent Jordan Hallpike and Kenny Eshinlokun, the founder of creative agency Taboo, the Black Music Summit is a social enterprise that aims to unite key music industry figures to invest in the development of Black talent.

The Black Music Summit will take place in Ibiza next summer, with plans confirmed after a soft launch was held on the island this year, where Pikes and Hï Ibiza played host to performances from the likes of Seth Troxler, JULS, Lava La Rue and No Signal.

The Black Music Summit Creative Council comprises a membership from across the music industry including Charisse Beaumont (Black Lives In Music), Craig D’Souza ( WME), Ebi Sampson (August), Jide Adetunji (GUAP), Jojo Sonubi (Recess/No Signal), Joseph “JP” Patterson (Complex UK) and Kikelomo Oludemi (Native Instruments).

Alongside them on the Council are: Lola Oyewole (TikTok), Preye Crooks (Robots & Humans/Strawberries & Creem Festival), Seni Saraki (Native Networks), Sheniece Charway (YouTube Music) and Whitney Boateng (WME).

BMS plans to launch a number of events in key locations around the world before its Ibiza event next year. Its output will include live performances, panel discussions, keynotes, workshops, events and club nights.

In its launch information, BMS cited research pointing to discrimination against Black music evecutives. Black Lives in Music has reported that 88% of Black music professionals believe there are barriers to career progression in the music industry while Inclusion in Music Business has revealed that 4% of executive jobs in radio and 3.3% in live music are held by Black people.

BMS co-founder Jordan Hallpike said: “Ibiza represents freedom, creativity, expression, and beauty, but also an island that many Black people may have overlooked as a place that might not be for them. Black culture has laid the foundations for so many genres of music. House and techno were formed by Black culture in Detroit and Chicago and without the influences of the Black pioneers like Frankie Knuckles, Ibiza; the island of dance, would simply not be what it is today. Our aim is to see more Black talent, executives and tourists viewing this wonderful island as a space they can also occupy, just like any other space in the world.”

The BMS will offer Black musicians, creators and professionals the opportunity to be seen and heard Kenny Eshinlokun

BMS co-founder Kenny Eshinlokun said: “This is probably one of the most important projects I've ever been a part of in my career because it aims to give the next generation a chance to have more opportunities and a better experience in the music industry than many black people have had to date. The BMS will offer Black musicians, creators and music industry professionals the opportunity to be seen and heard and hopefully reduce the amount of future discriminative challenges many black people in the industry face. I'm excited about the opportunity to collaborate, celebrate and inspire the next generation, whilst showcasing so much amazing talent all in one place.”

You can register for more information from The Black Music Summit here.