Blue Raincoat Chrysalis Group hires Ignition's John Leahy

Blue Raincoat Chrysalis Group has made its first big hire in the new era of the company as a frontline label.

Ignition’s John Leahy has been appointed to the newly created position of SVP, marketing and strategy.

Leahy will report directly to CEO Jeremy Lascelles. The appointment takes immediate effect.

Leahy will work across the entirety of the Blue Raincoat Chrysalis Group, including artist management, publishing, catalogue and new frontline releases, leading on all areas of marketing.

In addition, Leahy will bring artists Steve Mason and She Drew The Gun as well as The Mysterines (co-managed with Alfie Skelly) and continue to manage them as part of Blue Raincoat Artists.

The former major label exec joined Ignition Records in 2010. He took on marketing responsibilities for Noel Gallagher, who achieved three No.1 albums, The Stereophonics, who also scored a No.1 album, and Primal Scream, Courteeners and The Coral.

Leahy said: “I actually started my career in marketing at Chrysalis, but only for a short period before moving to Parlophone. I’ve always loved so many of the artists on the roster so it’s a pleasure to be coming back and getting the chance to work with a great team on a raft of seminal records. Equally, the new signings the label has made and will make are an exciting opportunity to re-establish Chrysalis as one of the UK’s most respected, artist-friendly labels for the modern era. I look forward to working with Jeremy, Robin and all the team there to make this happen”

Lascelles said: “John provides us with the missing link in the Blue Raincoat set-up – an experienced and hugely successful marketing mastermind, who is equally at home putting together a strategy for a new front line release as he is in finding ways of extracting value and opportunities from our great catalogue. As an added bonus he brings with him in a management capacity three fantastic artists who will all be a welcome addition to Blue Raincoat Artists. And, for a Manchester United fan, he is actually a great bloke.”

In the ’90s and ’00s, Leahy worked at Parlophone and EMI, where he rose to the position of marketing and creative director. As well as overseeing the rise of Robbie Williams, he worked on campaigns from acts including Pink Floyd, Doves and Kate Bush.

He went on to join Domino Records and as GM ran campaigns for Franz Ferdinand, Last Shadow Puppets and Wild Beasts. He then made the move to Polydor Records to become their marketing director, leading on major campaigns for Lady Gaga, Eminem, The Maccabees and Snow Patrol.