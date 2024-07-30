Blue Raincoat Music names Roman Tagoe as Chrysalis director of streaming

Blue Raincoat Music has appointed Roman Tagoe as director of streaming for Chrysalis Records in the UK.

Based in the company’s London offices, Tagoe will report directly to James Meadows, senior vice president of marketing. In his new role, which is effective immediately, he will oversee streaming for the company’s roster of frontline and catalogue artists with the aim of driving growth and expanding global fanbases.

James Meadows said: “I’m very pleased to welcome someone of Roman’s calibre and experience to the team. It’s an exciting time for Chrysalis, and Roman will spearhead our label and campaign DSP strategies and partnerships while continuing to build and strengthen our relationships with our key digital partners.”

Roman joins Blue Raincoat Music from BMG, where he was director of streaming for global catalogue recordings. During his time there he worked across streaming activations for the likes of The Kinks, Moby, Garbage, Black Sabbath and Fatboy Slim and managed a dedicated global optimisation team, who worked on enhancing the presence of all of the label’s artists on DSPs with new content and campaigns to grow streams and revenues.

He started his career as a radio and podcast producer working on shows for BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music and Kiss and also worked in digital content at Time Out, where he led global digital editorial strategy. He has also headed up editorial teams for Deezer and Napster, where he oversaw playlisting strategy, editorial and artist marketing campaigns.

The artists we represent deserve great service particularly as they look to expand their global reach and grow their fanbases Alison Wenham

Prior to working at BMG, he was director of content for Sony Music Commercial Group, where he delivered social and longform content for catalogue artists on their owned channels and also in partnership with the likes of Copa90 and NME. He also led digital marketing campaigns for artists such as The Clash, Sade and George Michael.

Roman Tagoe said: “I’m delighted to have joined the Blue Raincoat Music team. The artist-focused ethos of the company is inspiring and it’s an honour to be representing such an amazing roster of musicians. It’s an exciting time for streaming and I want to ensure the company continues to be a best-in-class collaborator for our DSP partners while helping build strong relationships that lead to impactful creative experiences for artists and fans alike.”

Alison Wenham, chief operating officer at Blue Raincoat Music, said: “Roman already has an incredible track record in streaming and adding his experience and expertise to our team is going to supercharge our presence in this area. The artists we represent deserve great service particularly as they look to expand their global reach and grow their fanbases, and in Roman they will be working with someone who has the energy and vision to deliver a great strategy for both them and our wider company.”

Blue Raincoat Music, which combines an artist management company, music publisher and record label, is part of the Reservoir group of companies.

PHOTO: (L-R) Jeremy Lascelles (CEO, Blue Raincoat Music), Alison Wenham (COO, Blue Raincoat Music) , Roman Tagoe, James Meadows (SVP of Marketing, Blue Raincoat Music)