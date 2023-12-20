BMG acquires catalogue of French pop star Alain Chamfort

BMG has acquired the recorded catalogue of French pop singer and composer, Alain Chamfort.

The deal is part of BMG’s global acquisition programme, which included the acquisition of the recorded catalogue of French DJ and electronic music artist Martin Solveig in October of this year.??

In addition to this deal, Chamfort has chosen BMG for his future recordings.?

Comprising 13 albums, the acquisition includes the majority of Chamfort’s recorded catalogue, including the studio albums Poses, Amour Année Zéro, Tendres Fièvres and Secrets Glacés, as well as some of his biggest hits including Manureva, La Fièvre Dans Le Sang and Géant.??

Alain Chamfort said: “My music has found a new home with BMG, and I'm excited for the next chapter in the common hope that my songs will continue to resonate and connect with audiences.”??

Sylvain Gazaignes, BMG managing director France, said: “Acquiring Alain Chamfort's catalogue is a significant milestone for BMG, reflecting on our commitment to preserving and promoting musical legacies in France and beyond.”??

Maximilian Kolb, BMG EVP repertoire & marketing Continental Europe, said: “Alain Chamfort's catalogue is a valuable addition to BMG, representing a rich musical history. We look forward to reintroducing his iconic works to both existing and new audiences.”??