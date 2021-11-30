BMG acquires Mötley Crüe's recordings in company's biggest catalogue deal

BMG has acquired the entire recorded catalogue of Mötley Crüe.

The deal is described as BMG’s largest single catalogue acquisition since the company was founded in 2008. That suggests it could be worth as much as $100 million, as BMG’s biggest overall acquisition to date was the $105m paid for BBR Music Group almost five years ago.

The agreement includes the band’s entire recorded output spanning their 40-year career totaling nine studio albums, as well as several live albums and compilation sets.

It comes off the back of Netflix biopic The Dirt, which converted a new generation of fans to the band.

In a statement from the group, Mötley Crüe said: “It feels amazing to be collaborating with our new partners at BMG. Their extensive track record of success in rock made them the perfect home to continue preserving and growing our musical legacy, ensuring we always stay at the top.”

Allen Kovac, manager Mötley Crüe, said: “After working side by side with BMG for well over a decade, the relationship we have developed and success we’ve accomplished over the years made this a very easy transition to entrust with this treasured Rock catalog. Working with BMG in any capacity, whether that’s publishing or records, has always been a great experience.”

BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch said: “This is more than just a significant transaction. It’s a new chapter for an extraordinary catalog. Few bands understand the myth and the magic of Rock like Mötley Crüe do. In an increasingly competitive rights acquisition market, artists need to be convinced that a buyer will do the right thing with their work. I am delighted that Mötley Crüe have decided BMG will be the best custodians of their musical career.”

Mötley Crüe have sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

In June 2022, Mötley Crüe will kick off their previously postponed 30-date headlining US stadium tour, marking the group’s return to the stage for their first major concert run since 2015.

Working closely with the band and its management, BMG’s global catalogue team will embark on its plan to re-promote the band’s work beginning in 2022.

Michael Kachko, BMG’s LA-based SVP, catalogue recordings, said: “Mötley Crüe stand among the pantheon of rock legends, the band’s legacy is tremendous and their fans avid. You can be sure that we will lavish all the respect and love for the music that BMG is recognised for to deliver current and future fans the best experience we can.”

Thomas Scherer, BMG president, repertoire & marketing, New York and Los Angeles, said: “With expert management at the helm, Mötley Crüe have long owned their own recordings. It is an honor and a privilege for BMG to be entrusted with this catalog. They are the perfect fit for our global digital and physical expertise in rock.”

The transaction forms part of BMG’s long-term strategy on music rights in popular music history. BMG currently represents or owns rights in hard rock artists including Black Sabbath, Dio, Iron Maiden, Kurt Cobain, Motörhead, Scorpions, Uriah Heep, Godsmack, Slash and Bring Me The Horizon.