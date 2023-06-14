BMG acquires The Hollies' recordings with more catalogue deals to come

BMG has acquired the recording catalogue of influential British band The Hollies.

Under the agreement, the deal includes more than 20 studio, compilation, live and tribute album titles and rarities, wholly owned by the group, spanning 1967 to the present. Many feature the classic line-ups of Bobby Elliott, Tony Hicks, Allan Clarke, Eric Haydock, Terry Sylvester, Bernie Calvert, and Graham Nash.

The transaction brings to BMG eight of their Top 10 most streamed tracks on Spotify including Carrie Anne, King Midas In Reverse, Jennifer Eccles, On A Carousel, US smash Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress), UK/US hit The Air That I Breathe and UK No.1 single He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother. The deal also includes the group’s cover versions of 4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy) [Bruce Springsteen], Boulder to Birmingham [Emmylou Harris], and Say It Ain’t So, Jo [Head].

In a statement from The Hollies, the group said: “BMG’s history as a trusted custodian of some of music’s greatest works assures we know our music and legacy will continue to live on for generations to come.”

Thomas Scherer, BMG’s president, repertoire & marketing, New York and Los Angeles, said, “The Hollies spearheaded the ‘British Invasion’ of the ’60s, and we are delighted to have secured rights to their golden period in the US, including Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress). We are honoured to represent their continuing creative legacy.”

Concluding more than 45 acquisitions over the course of 2022, the latest transaction forms part of BMG’s long-term strategy to create a home for iconic music rights. The company said it expects to announce further transactions shortly.

In the past two years, BMG has concluded acquisitions for rights and/or royalties in the work of artists and/or songwriters including Tina Turner, John Legend, Mötley Crüe, ZZ Top, Mick Fleetwood, Peter Frampton, Harry Nilsson, John Lee Hooker, Simple Minds, Primal Scream and Jean-Michel Jarre among others.

BMG already represents or owns rights in the work of iconic artists including Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, George Harrison, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Roger Waters, Kurt Cobain, Aerosmith, Devo, Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly, Jim Croce, Iggy Pop, Blondie, David Bowie, Scorpions, The Kinks, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Motörhead, and many more.

PHOTO: Tony Russell