BMG acquires Tina Turner rights including artist's share of recordings and publishing

BMG has acquired an extensive portfolio of rights in Tina Turner.

The deal means BMG will be a partner in all of Tina Turner’s music interests.

“Working hand-in-hand with Tina Turner, BMG will maintain and develop her musical treasure-trove and safeguard her inspirational legacy,” the company announced.

The transaction includes Tina Turner’s artist’s share of her recordings, her music publishing writer’s share, neighbouring rights and name, image and likeness.

Tina Turner’s solo works comprise 10 studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks, and five compilations, which together have sold over 100 million records. Warner Music continues to be her record company.

The deal is not part of BMG’s music rights acquisition partnership with KKR. The company said it expects to announce further transactions in the coming weeks.

Tina Turner said: “Like any artist, the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal. I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands.”

BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch said: “Tina Turner’s musical journey has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world and continues to reach new audiences. We are honoured to take on the job of managing Tina Turner’s musical and commercial interests. It is a responsibility we take seriously and will pursue diligently. She is truly and simply, the best.”

Tina Turner has received 12 Grammy Awards, has been inducted twice into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall Of Fame, was the first Black artist and the first female artist to feature on the cover of Rolling Stone, and was awarded the Legion d'honneur by the French government.

Her life has been immortalised in at least three documentaries including HBO’s 2021 production Tina. Her story was also featured in the 1993 film drama What’s Love Got To Do With It and in the stage musical Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which received a Tony Award and an Olivier Award.

Tina Turner and her manager and husband Erwin Bach were advised in the transaction by the lawyers Torsten Siefert of Kiso Siefert Dropmann (Germany) and Bar & Karrer (Switzerland). BMG’s advisers included lawyers Lenz & Staehelin (Switzerland), Manatt, Phelps & Phillips (US), Simkins (UK), EY, and The Royalty Consultancy.

The transaction forms part of BMG’s long-term strategy to create a home for iconic music rights. BMG already represents or owns rights in the work of artists including Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood, Roger Waters, Kurt Cobain, Blondie, David Bowie, Scorpions, The Kinks, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, and more.