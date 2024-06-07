BMG appoints Bryan Columbus as VP of recorded music for Canada

BMG has appointed Canadian music industry veteran Bryan Columbus as vice president, recorded music, Canada.

Columbus will be responsible for leading the marketing strategy and promotion of BMG’s recorded roster in Canada. Based in Toronto, he will report directly to Jon Loba, President, Frontline Recordings, North America.

Prior to joining BMG, Columbus served as label director, Canada, for Concord Label Group where he oversaw all Canadian label operations for Concord's recorded music division, and its artist rosters across the label group.

In his role, Columbus managed all aspects of Canadian marketing campaigns for both frontline and catalogue artists, including the development of streaming strategies across Canadian DSPs, digital, creative and experiential marketing, and directing third party publicity, radio and marketing teams.

Previously, Columbus led the marketing campaigns for BMG and Broken Bow Records Music Group (BBRMG) through their partnership with Black Box Music. His previous experience also includes roles in marketing and artist management at Dine Alone Records and five years managing label relations at Fontana North Distribution.

Jon Loba said: “Bryan’s continued track record of success in Canada, coupled with his prior successful collaboration with BMG, positions him as an invaluable asset to our organisation. His strategic and extensive experience in overseeing marketing campaigns make him the ideal leader to drive BMG's recorded roster forward in Canada. We are pleased to welcome him back to the BMG family and are confident that his vision and leadership will propel us to new heights of success.”