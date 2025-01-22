BMG appoints Johannes von Schwarzkopf as chief strategy officer

BMG has appointed Johannes von Schwarzkopf as its new chief strategy officer (CSO) and member of the executive board.

Reporting directly to CEO Thomas Coesfeld, Von Schwarzkopf will lead the development and execution of BMG’s global strategy. In addition, he will oversee the creation of new business opportunities, including strategic M&A, and will continue to manage BMG’s global licensing and sync business.

Thomas Coesfeld said: “During his time at BMG, Johannes' exceptional strategic acumen has made a significant impact. Johannes co-developed BMG’s Next Strategy, which has transformed the company and enabled a new level of profitability with healthy organic growth.

“He has an extraordinary ability to drive strong results through innovation, and I am confident that in this new role, he will continue to propel BMG forward and cement our position as a leader in the global music marketplace. I welcome Johannes to our executive board as a respected leader and a great addition to the team.”

Johannes von Schwarzkopf said: “It is an honour to take on the role of chief strategy officer at BMG. I look forward to continuing to work with our talented teams and our executive board to build on our successes, capitalise on new growth opportunities, and establish BMG as the industry innovation leader. I thank Thomas for his trust and support, and I am excited to contribute to BMG’s exciting next chapter.”

Since joining BMG in 2021, Johannes von Schwarzkopf has held key roles in finance and M&A, particularly in support of BMG’s Boost investment programme.

As senior vice president of corporate development, he was instrumental in developing and implementing BMG Next, the company's strategy launched in 2023.

Prior to joining BMG, he worked for consulting firm EY as an M&A transaction advisor and in media sales for advertising technology company Taboola.

PHOTO: Frederike Van Der Straeten