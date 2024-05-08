BMG appoints Kristal McKanders Dube to head up global corporate communications

BMG has appointed Kristal McKanders Dube to lead its global corporate communications.

McKanders Dube joins BMG after nearly six years at Warner Music Group. She led the global communications function at Warner Chappell Music, including overseeing executive and songwriter communications, corporate events and philanthropic initiatives at WMG’s West Coast headquarters in Los Angeles.

Based in LA, McKanders Dube will report to BMG CEO Thomas Coesfeld. She will handle BMG’s corporate communications worldwide, spearheading internal and external communications efforts, and liaising with BMG’s parent company, Bertelsmann.

BMG CEO Thomas Coesfeld said: “It’s an exciting time at BMG with the company uniquely positioned for growth in a rapidly evolving music landscape, and we’re happy to have Kristal join us at such a pivotal moment and bring a fresh perspective to our business. Kristal’s innate storytelling ability, coupled with her expertise in corporate and music publishing communications, makes her an invaluable addition to our team.”

Kristal McKanders Dube said: "Sharing the unique stories and perspectives of the artists, songwriters and the executives behind the music we love has always been a passion of mine. As BMG, a rising innovator in the music industry, embarks on this next chapter with a new CEO, I’m eager to help evolve and amplify the company’s brand narrative, along with continuing to tell the remarkable stories of the people who propel the music business forward.”