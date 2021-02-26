BMG appoints music supervisor Rachel Menzies to senior creative services role

BMG has appointed Rachel Menzies to the position of senior director, original repertoire services, in a boost to the company’s music offering to media clients.

Based in London, Menzies reports directly to Alistair Norbury, president, repertoire & marketing UK. The creation of the new role forms part of BMG’s ongoing commitment to providing premium creative services to external business partners.

Menzies first joined the company last year when BMG Production Music acquired Dynamic, where she was a director.

In this central repertoire and marketing role, Menzies is responsible for providing original repertoire solutions to media clients and will have access to BMG’s roster of artists, songwriters and production music composers, working closely alongside BMG’s existing UK sync and BMG Production Music teams. She will also serve as the key music supervisor for BMG’s media client accounts.

In the past three years, BMG has grown its B2B music service with a number of key senior appointments and innovative deals, including acquiring Deep East Music and Dynamic Music, and partnering with ITV Studios, Bonne Pioche Music, Wibbitz and Red Bull.

Alistair Norbury said: “Rachel’s appointment strengthens our current repertoire offering to our music users and media clients. She will introduce new business opportunities for both our outstanding sync and Production Music teams and develop an important new repertoire source of original music”.

Rachel Menzies said: “I'm eager to further strengthen BMG's position as the home of the highest quality original music commissions, cultivating the best songwriting and composition talent from our world-class roster. I look forward to working alongside the sync and Production Music teams to develop a proactive, bespoke offering to secure more creative and commercial media opportunities for our clients."

Scott Doran, MD UK at BMGPM, said: “Rachel is an accomplished and respected music supervisor with impressive experience on a global scale. She has incredible expertise in building genuine creative relationships that serve both our music creators and our media clients. Rachel joining our team will further provide our clients with confidence that we offer a complete music solution.”

Menzies brings to the role over 15 years of experience within music publishing covering music supervision, new business and international development. She has cultivated relationships with global creative teams from the broadcast, film, gaming and radio industries and has worked on projects with some of the biggest artists, broadcasters (BBC, Sky TV, Discovery Channel, Fox, Disney, MTV) and brands (Coca Cola, Heineken, Amazon, British Airways, Premier League and Starbucks).

Menzies previously worked at Native Music Supervision, West One Music and Musicmetric (part of the Semetric group, which eventually sold to Apple), and was part of the founding teams of boutique music publisher/sync agency Hookline LTD, and production music company Dynamic.

Since joining BMG, Menzies has already overseen a number of original music projects, including the NHS campaign; Let’s Get Back’ feat. Rainman, Hugo Boss X TikTok hashtag challenge; #MerryBOSSmass feat. Fleur East, and is currently supervising a score for natural history documentary Arctic Drift, produced by BMG sister company Fremantle.