BMG CEO Thomas Coesfeld appointed to Bertelsmann executive board

Thomas Coesfeld has been made a member of the Bertelsmann executive board.

The supervisory board of the international media, services and education company has appointed the CEO of the BMG music division to the group executive board with immediate effect.

Coesfeld will be responsible on the board for Bertelsmann’s music business, which he has headed as CEO since July 2023, prior to which he served as chief financial officer of BMG.

Christoph Mohn, chairman of the Bertelsmann supervisory board, said: “My sincere congratulations to Thomas Coesfeld on his appointment to the Bertelsmann executive board. In his various management functions and now as CEO of BMG, he has advanced and focused the business with strategic skill and excellent entrepreneurial instincts. I am delighted that Thomas will now be contributing his experience and skills for the development of Bertelsmann as a whole as a member of the executive board. I wish him every success in this.”

Bertelsmann chairman & CEO Thomas Rabe said: “I am pleased to welcome Thomas Coesfeld as a new member of the Bertelsmann executive board. He knows Bertelsmann well from various positions. As CEO of BMG, he has made important decisions for the future of the business, for example by bringing digital distribution in-house and using artificial intelligence in various areas of the music business. Thomas will enrich the work of the management board as well. I look forward to working even more closely with him.”

Thomas Coesfeld added: “I would like to thank the supervisory board for the trust they have placed in me. In working with my fellow executive board members under the leadership of Thomas Rabe, whom I thank for his constant support, I see a great opportunity and at the same time an obligation to further develop Bertelsmann and the BMG division with full commitment. I very much look forward to doing this.”