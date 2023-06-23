BMG claims majority of Radio 2 festival acts including Kylie Minogue, Rick Astley & Beverley Knight

BMG is targeting a new peak for Kylie Minogue’s hit Padam Padam this week.

The single became her first solo Top 10 hit since 2010 last week when it moved 12-9. According to the most recent Midweek Sales update, Padam Padam is at No.7. It was today added to BBC Radio 1's playlist.

Kylie Minogue’s lead track from forthcoming album Tension is also on the Radio 2 A list. The station has booked her for a headline performance at BBC Radio 2 In The Park in Victoria Park, Leicester on September 16 and 17.

The Radio 2 festival appearance, days ahead of the album release on September 22, is a coup for BMG. And it’s emerged that the company has secured many more artists on the bill for Radio 2’s first flagship live music event since 2019.

BMG clients have taken nine out of 16 performance slots at the BBC’s Radio 2 In The Park festival, including all four headliners – Kylie Minogue, Simply Red, Soft Cell and Tears For Fears.

The dominance of BMG acts – ranging from new recordings and catalogue to publishing – underlines the growth of the company and its partnerships with established artists in the UK.

BMG has a publishing deal with Texas, who are part of the festival line-up. The band are pushing for the Top 5 this week with their Very Best Of – 1989-2023 collection (PIAS).

Returning BMG-affiliated acts playing the Radio 2 festival also include the Pretenders (publishing), Rick Astley (publishing, catalogue, new recordings) and Beverley Knight (new recordings via Tag8).

BMG publishing client Simply Red charted at No.8 last month with new album Time (Rhino). Fellow publishing clients Tears For Fears peaked at No.2 with The Tipping Point (Concord) last year, and their 40th anniversary edition of debut The Hurting (UMC) last week charted at No.40.

Alistair Norbury, BMG president repertoire & marketing UK, said: “To see BMG clients take more than half the slots at Radio 2 In The Park is an incredible achievement and a testament to our focus on timeless, melodic music made by great artists. We are very much looking forward to the festival. It should be a great show.”