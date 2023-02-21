BMG confirms George Harrison catalogue deal and Dolby Atmos exclusive for Apple Music

BMG has announced a new catalogue agreement for the solo recorded works of George Harrison.

The deal brings the recordings to Dark Horse Records/BMG, alongside the existing agreement for Harrison’s music publishing catalogue at BMG. It means that Dark Horse Records/BMG administers the music publishing of George Harrison, and will now also serve as his label home.

The recordings catalogue was previously distributed and released by Universal Music.

In celebration of George Harrison’s 80th birthday, Dark Horse/BMG have released his entire catalogue in Dolby Atmos surround sound exclusively on Apple Music.

Harrison’s recorded catalogue features 12 studio albums of solo works including the US and UK chart-topping album All Things Must Pass (featuring My Sweet Lord, What Is Life, Isn’t It A Pity, All Things Must Pass), and the US No.1 LP Living In The Material World, featuring Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth).

Previously in 2022, BMG announced it had entered into a global publishing agreement with the George Harrison Estate to administer the Harrisongs catalogue comprising more than 200 songs written with the Beatles, the Traveling Wilburys and Harrison’s solo career.

Dark Horse Records was founded by George Harrison in 1974 as a place for his solo work and a home for supporting other artists, and is now led by Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine.

The latest partnership expands on BMG’s relationship with Harrison’s Dark Horse Records. BMG serves as the global partner across recorded music, music publishing, and merchandise, while developing further areas of business.

The agreement initially brought catalogue releases from the record label and Harrison’s Indian label imprint HariSongs, as well as Joe Strummer’s solo works, including The Mescaleros.

Harrisongs Limited, the music publishing entity created by Harrison, contains his nearly two dozen songs written with the Beatles including the band’s most popular song on streaming services, Here Comes The Sun, as well as I Me Mine, While My Guitar Gently Weeps, and the US No.1 single Something. It also includes his songs from the two albums recorded by supergroup The Traveling Wilburys, as well as the 12 studio albums of solo works.

Dhani Harrison said: "22 years since his passing, for what would have been his 80th birthday, I am overjoyed to announce that we are bringing my father's music catalogue back home to Dark Horse Records, the company he started back in 1974. We look forward to releasing only the finest of packages and hope the fans join us on the deepest of dives into our archives as we continue to grow his legacy through our partnership with BMG, starting with the release of his entire back catalogue in spatial audio, for the first time, on Apple Music. We also will be using this opportunity to make all the custom limited vinyl that we can get away with. Happy 80th Dad! We love you always."

BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch said: “This is a banner day for BMG, bringing together for the first time the song and recorded rights of one of the greatest musicians in popular music history under one roof. Only BMG can do this. We look forward to working with the George Harrison Estate and Dark Horse Records to promote George’s peerless music to generations old and new.”

Thomas Scherer, BMG president, repertoire & marketing, New York and Los Angeles, said: “For years we have had an amazing partnership with Dhani and David that continues to grow to this day. What began as working with Dhani on his own albums and publishing, to the re-launch and expansion of the Dark Horse Records business, together we believe in providing white glove service for artists, globally, with enormous opportunities to grow. We are proud to bring all of George Harrison’s music together, under one roof, and are very grateful for Olivia and Dhani’s trust in BMG.”

Dark Horse and BMG’s partnership has expanded to include DH Merchandise, including the launch of new merchandise stores for George Harrison, Joe Strummer, Johnny Ramone and additional partnerships with Traveling Wilburys, Elizabeth Taylor, Leon Russell and Buddy Holly.