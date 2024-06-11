BMG expands role for Jon Loba in reshaped US frontline recorded music division

BMG has implemented an organisational restructure of its US frontline recorded music division, following the launch of the BMG Next Strategy.

Under the new structure, Jon Loba, president, Frontline Recordings, BMG North America, will now assume the role of president, Frontline Recordings, The Americas, and lead a team of executives across the US (Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville), Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. The label group will be responsible for overseeing new music releases across a wide range of genres including Pop, Rock, R&B/Hip-Hop, Country, and Latin.

The new structure, reorganised across marketing and streaming resources, is designed to provide BMG artist partners more tailored expertise and service.

JoJamie Hahr, executive vice president, Recorded Music, BMG Nashville, will oversee all day-to-day management of BBR Music Group and its imprints Broken Bow Records (Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Dustin Lynch), Stoney Creek Records (Jelly Roll, Parmalee), and Wheelhouse Records (Blanco Brown, Chayce Beckham, Elvie Shane, HunterGirl). Hahr joined BMG in 2017 following the acquisition of BBR Music Group and will continue to report to Jon Loba.

Based in Los Angeles, Dan Gill, executive vice president, Recorded Music, West Coast, joined BMG in 2014 following the acquisition of Vagrant Records. Over the past decade, he has helped to build BMG’s new recordings business with success for Blink-182, LP, 5 Seconds Of Summer and Janet Jackson, among others. Gill will oversee BMG’s recorded music genre leads for pop, rock, R&B/hip-hop, and international outbound repertoire. He will report directly to Jon Loba.

BMG’s upcoming releases include albums from YG, Chief Keef, Logic, Wiz Khalifa, Kiana Lede, Polyphia, and Spiritbox, as well as developing artists Jamie Miller, Emmy Meli, Corbyn Besson and Haven Madison.

Cyndi Lynott, senior vice president, marketing, will lead BMG’s recorded frontline pop strategy with a roster of artists including recently signed new deals with New Kids On The Block, Emmy Meli, Jamie Miller and The Script. Lynott has previously overseen album releases from 5 Seconds Of Summer, Avril Lavigne, Evanescence, Jason Mraz, Jennifer Lopez, Lindsey Stirling, Monsta X and Slash.

Joining BMG in 2018, Lynott was promoted to SVP, marketing in 2021. Based in Los Angeles, she reports directly to Dan Gill.

Sean Heydorn, senior vice president, Rise Records, will now lead recorded frontline rock, including metal and hard rock label Rise Records (Angels & Airwaves, Dance Gavin Dance, Of Mice & Men, Pvris, Sleeping With Sirens). He will oversee the signing and development of new and established artists, as well as BMG’s rock roster including Godsmack, Lenny Kravitz, Polyphia, Spiritbox and Sum 41.

Joining BMG in 2015, following the acquisition of Rise Records, Heydorn relocated to Los Angeles in 2019. He reports directly to Dan Gill.

Tim Reid, senior vice president, repertoire & marketing, is responsible for leading the development and focus of R&B/hip-hop, and oversees LA-based hip-hop/rap label RBC Records (Chief Keef, Mick Jenkins, Run the Jewels). Recent signings include Wiz Khalifa and YG, R&B singer Kiana Lede, and Grammy-nominated artist-producer Terrace Martin and his Sounds Of Crenshaw imprint.

A longtime BMG executive, Reid joined BMG in 2014. Based in Nashville, Reid reports directly to Dan Gill.

Shane Cosme, senior vice president, international marketing, will serve as the point person responsible for all marketing efforts of outbound global releases from the US-based repertoire to BMG’s international territories. Cosme joined BMG in 2018 to oversee international projects from Blanco Brown, Curtis Waters, KSI and Run The Jewels. Promoted to SVP, international marketing in 2021, he has since led campaigns for 5 Seconds Of Summer, Jamie Miller, LP, Monsta X, Sum 41 and YG. Based in Los Angeles, he reports directly to Dan Gill.

Jecoure Lamothe, vice president, A&R and marketing, oversees the day-to-day operations for hip-hop/rap label RBC Records. Longtime RBC recording artist Chief Keef recently released his new collaborative mixtape with Mike WiLL Made-It and album Almighty So 2. Based in Los Angeles, Lamothe joined BMG in 2018 following BMG’s acquisition of RBC Records. He reports directly to Tim Reid.

Based in Miami, Zarah Ortiz, vice president, repertoire & campaign management, will now oversee the developing LATAM repertoire strategy in Mexico and Brazil. She reports to Jon Loba.

In Canada, Bryan Columbus has joined BMG as its newly appointed VP, Recorded Music tasked with leading the company’s frontline recording efforts from its office in Toronto. He reports to Jon Loba.

PHOTO: (L-R front row) JoJamie Hahr, Jon Loba, Dan Gill, Tim Reid (L-R back row) Cyndi Lynott, Shane Cosme, Sean Heydorn, Jecoure Lamothe, Zarah Ortiz

CREDIT: Sonny Alvarez