BMG partners with George Harrison's Dark Horse Records

BMG has announced a new partnership with Dark Horse Records.

The label is led by Dhani Harrison and manager David Zonshine, while the deal brings the catalogue of George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records and his Indian imprint HariSongs, as well as Joe Strummer’s solo work under the BMG umbrella.

Founded by George Harrison in 1974, Dark Horse will release new recordings via BMG, including recent Tom Petty estate charity single For Real – For Tom. HariSongs was launched in April 2018 by the George Harrison Estate to celebrate Indian classical music.

The first round of releases is available this week (January 24) and features George Harrison-produced Ravi Shankar album Chants Of India, Ravi Shankar & Ali Akbar Khan In Concert 1972, Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros’ albums Rock Art and The X-Ray Style, Global A Go-Go, and Streetcore, and Attitudes – Ain't Love Enough: The Best Of The Attitudes. Further compilations, live albums, and box sets are planned for the rest of 2020.

Dhani Harrison said: “It is with great pleasure and excitement that I can finally announce a new chapter for Dark Horse Records in the music industry alongside our friends at BMG. The label started by my father in 1974 has been a family business my whole life (and is indeed even the reason that my parents met.) From the Indian classical Ragas Of Ravi Shankar to the rock and roll of Attitudes I look forward to reintroducing, to a new audience, all of those artists that my father loved so much. We will also be expanding the Dark Horse family with new artists and classic catalogues in the coming years to include a rich and varied roster of incredible musicians whom we love. Please watch this space!”

David Zonshine added: “BMG is the perfect home for us to expand, explore and create new opportunities for iconic artists across all platforms. I'm excited about this multi-faceted strategic partnership and taking a fresh approach to catalogs and publishing as well as looking to develop films and book projects around the world with BMG’s global team."

BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch commented: “Dhani and David have long been close with BMG. We are delighted to formalise our partnership with the two and begin our new venture as their trusted label home. We look forward to working closer together as we develop new catalogue and publishing initiatives.”

Thomas Scherer, EVP, BMG Los Angeles, said, “Dhani and David have done a fantastic job over the years proving themselves to be trusted guardians for some of music’s greatest treasures. BMG is proud to be the new home for this iconic music catalogue.”

BMG’s catalogue roster includes The Kinks, Nick Cave, and the solo works of Keith Richards and John Fogerty. BMG publishes the works of the estates of Buddy Holly, Johnny Cash, Jim Croce and Willie Dixon. The company also publishes Aerosmith, Roger Waters, Cat Stevens, and Ringo Starr.

Pictured above (L-R): Michael Kachko, SVP, catalogue recordings, BMG US; Hartwig Masuch, BMG CEO; Dhani Harrison; Thomas Scherer, EVP, repertoire & marketing, BMG Los Angeles; David Zonshine; John Loeffler, EVP repertoire & marketing, BMG New York; Marian Wolf, VP, global writer services & China, BMG

