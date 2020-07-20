BMG Production Music acquires Dynamic Music

BMG Production Music (BMGPM) has acquired the award-winning production music company Dynamic Music.

The deal marks an evolution of the relationship between BMG and Dynamic, following their global sub-publishing agreement in 2018. Since that deal, Dynamic’s revenue has doubled, as the company secured 100-plus hours of music use across global television and radio stations from some 30,000 usages.

Dynamic Music has a 3,500-strong catalogue of tracks that have gained international media placements across TV, film, and advertising. Its repertoire spans genres from hip-hop, synthwave and future R&B, to neo-classical, Scandi noir, indie and folk, and includes albums written by the likes of The Shapeshifters, Kid Massive and Birdee, among others.

In 2014, Dynamic Music was co-founded in London by David Felton, Will Mills and Sharooz Raoofi, with Rachel Menzies joining as a director and overseeing the day-to-day running of the business.

John Clifford, EVP & global MD at BMGPM, said: “As BMGPM continues to grow, build and innovate with the best providers of production music in the world, bringing Dynamic Music into the fold of the company is an organic transition and recognition of the team’s exceptional work.”

Menzies added: “It’s been an honour to grow and market the Dynamic catalogue over the years. I couldn’t imagine a better home for the business than with the brilliant team at BMGPM.”

Raoofi said: “Dynamic Music is dedicated to creating cutting-edge and forward-thinking music for media. The acquisition by BMGPM is a hugely exciting milestone in the journey of our business and for our team of writers. Its future is in great hands.”

The Dynamic Music acquisition follows the announcement of recent BMGPM partnerships with ITV Studios and AI-powered music to video platform MatchTune.