BMG Production Music moves to bolster international business

BMG Production Music (BMGPM) has announced a series of changes to bolster its international business.

The move includes several internal promotions to its senior global management team, launching an internal creative agency in the UK and, following a significant reorganisation of the company’s US team and human resource, strengthening of its specialist trailer division and expansion of its East Coast sales division.

Within the BMGPM team based at its London HQ, Scott Doran, Caspar Kedros and Sam Delves are promoted to senior global creative roles in licensing, content and marketing, respectively.

John Clifford, EVP and global MD at BMGPM said: “Attracting and promoting top executive and creative talent to BMGPM is key in our ongoing mission of enhancing the company’s world-class service to our media partners. These moves represent a significant step for BMGPM towards a more integrated international structure and our one team, one catalogue, one BMG approach to the business.”

As SVP global creative licensing, Doran will take on leadership and management of the BMGPM sales team in the US and Canada alongside his responsibilities in the UK. He will also work with Clifford on growing the BMGPM business, seeking out new global client partnerships with broadcasters, digital services and brands.

Kedros steps into the position of SVP global creative content, responsible for implementing the BMGPM global content strategy, including all global production and ongoing third-party label representation deals. All music production staff around the world will report to Kedros as label owners for BMGPM’s respective owned brands in the UK, US, France, Germany, Netherlands and Australia, including Altitude, Deep East Music, Selectracks, Immediate Music and AXS.

Delves, meanwhile, takes up an expanded role as Senior Director Global Creative Marketing, heading up a newly-created internal multi-disciplinary creative agency team that will serve the wide-ranging marketing needs of all BMGPM sales teams and territories around the world.

In addition, Amberly Crouse-Knox, who will also provide Doran with day-to-day management support of the US sales team, and Ali Pistoresi will step into open positions at BMGPM in Los Angeles as senior creative directors working on licensing and production, respectively.

The reorganisation also sees BMGPM expand its East Coast sales team based in New York to enhance its services to its global media clients such as ITV, Netflix and others.