BMG promotes Allegra Willis Knerr to EVP, global sync licensing

BMG has promoted Allegra Willis Knerr to executive vice president, global sync licensing.

Willis Knerr will serve as the lead senior executive managing its sync licensing teams around the world. She will continue to report directly to Dominique Casimir, BMG chief content officer.

Based in Los Angeles, Allegra Willis Knerr was previously appointed to head BMG’s global sync licensing team as SVP, global sync licensing, in early 2022. She is responsible for overseeing and supporting BMG’s global sync licensing business.

Dominique Casimir said: “Allegra is playing a key role in setting our sync standards globally and she constantly develops paths and solutions for new requirements in the licensing field. Allegra does not only have a profound knowledge in repertoire but is as well an excellent and reliable team leader and colleague. I have no doubt that she will continue to thrive and we all look forward to her continuous success.”

Willis Knerr joined BMG following the acquisition of Bug Music in 2011, where she served in film and television licensing roles. The company said she has been a key executive leading the teams in North America to successfully grow BMG’s sync licensing business for over a decade.

Joining Bug Music in 2009, Willis Knerr was elevated to director and co-head, film & TV licensing in 2013 and senior director, film & TV licensing in 2015.

In 2020, she was promoted to SVP, sync licensing responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations and direction of BMG’s US and Canada-based sync licensing business.