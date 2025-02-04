BMG promotes Anna Derbyshire to vice president of campaign management

BMG has promoted Anna Derbyshire to vice president of campaign management.

In her new role, Derbyshire will work alongside Jamie Nelson, SVP, new recordings, on artist strategy and management, oversee the label’s operations, and focus on the UK company’s campaigns for its artists while diversifying its roster and global approach.

Since joining BMG in 2020 as senior marketing manager, Derbyshire has spearheaded three consecutive No.1 albums for Kylie Minogue, as well as the global hit single Padam Padam.

She was promoted to senior director of marketing in 2023. Her tenure has also seen successful chart campaigns for Suede, Simple Minds and Sigur Rós, as well as the addition of Everything Everything to BMG’s recorded roster.

“I’m delighted to be helping to lead BMG’s recorded music operations in the UK,” said Anna Derbyshire. “The passion, creativity and dedication the team shows for our artists is truly inspiring, and I feel honoured to play a part in shaping our future success. I look forward to working with Jamie Nelson and the wider team to continue delivering innovative, world-class campaigns and helping our artists achieve global reach.”

“Anna’s leadership, strategic vision and deep understanding of the industry make her an invaluable asset to BMG’s recorded music operations in the UK,” said Jamie Nelson, SVP, new recordings, BMG. “Her passion for supporting artists and delivering impactful campaigns is unmatched, and I’m confident that she will play a key role in driving continued success for our artists and our team.”

Derbyshire started her career in the A&R team at Parlophone in 1999, before transitioning into a marketing position at the label.

She then went on to hold further marketing roles at Virgin Records, Geffen and RCA, leading campaigns for artists including Paloma Faith, Chemical Brothers, Katy Perry, Empire Of The Sun, Kodaline and Everything Everything.