BMG promotes Heath Johns to president, Australia, New Zealand and South-east Asia

BMG has promoted Heath Johns to president, Australia, New Zealand and South-east Asia.

Johns was BMG’s first employee in Australia when the company launched in the country in 2016. He has been promoted from his role as MD.

BMG now has a staff of 28 in Australia and represents artists and songwriters including Dope Lemon, Peking Duk, Chet Faker, Dune Rats, Tim Minchin, Angus & Julia Stone, Crowded House, Jet, Pacific Avenue, Kwame, Cut Copy, Chaii, Ladyhawke, Wolfmother, Winston Surfshirt, Tyron Hapi and Alison Wonderland.

The appointment comes as BMG has integrated its new release and catalogue recordings businesses.

Dominique Casimir, BMG chief content officer, said, “Heath Johns personifies so much of what makes BMG great. With his passion and enthusiasm for music he is a force of nature, but he combines commercial drive with an innate understanding of BMG’s value system and ethical stance. The expansion of his responsibilities is a recognition of his talents.”

Heath Johns said: “I remain grateful for the opportunity to launch the Sydney office of this incredible company back in early 2016. BMG’s globally renowned service-based approach was the perfect platform to build upon in a region where we’ve consistently executed world-class creative and innovation to take our artists to the world. I’m humbled by this promotion and proud to be part of a very special team of people at BMG in Australia and the world who continue to inspire me.”

PHOTO CREDIT: Jodie Feld