BMG promotes Sarah Mitchell to head up rights and royalties in the UK and Europe

BMG has promoted Sarah Mitchell to be responsible for its rights and royalties operations across both music publishing and recordings in Europe and the UK.

She will report to chief operating officer Sebastian Hentzschel and will continue to form part of BMG’s senior leadership team in the UK, sitting on the BMG UK board.

Mitchell joined BMG in 2022 as SVP neighbouring rights where she has signed deals with artists including Coldplay, Christine & The Queens and Pete Townsend, adding to a roster which also includes recordings by the Rolling Stones, Jonas Blue, Roger Daltrey, Simple Minds and Chris Rea.

As SVP, rights and royalties UK and Europe, the London-based executive will head rights and royalty management for most of the world outside the US, including the UK, Continental Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. Among her responsibilities will be client service, royalty accounting, copyright administration, and analytics across both publishing and recordings. She will retain her responsibilities for neighbouring rights.

Sebastian Hentzschel said: “Sarah is an excellent operations and client services professional used to leading large teams who has now built a significant reputation over the past decade in the music industry both at BMG and before that, PPL. I am looking forward to her leading our European and UK rights and royalties teams to new heights.”

Alistair Norbury said: “Over the past two years Sarah Mitchell has proven to be a significant addition to BMG’s London-based leadership with an incredible network in the artist and business communities and an impressive ability to think differently and make things happen. I am very happy to congratulate her on her promotion and wider remit.”

Sarah Mitchell said: “I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to take on this new role. Serving songwriters and artists lies at the heart of BMG’s mission and our integrated rights and royalties operation across both music publishing and recordings gives us a unique position in the market. I am excited to be able to work with our teams in the UK and across Europe as we seek to further maximise the benefits of this moving forward.”

Mitchell joined BMG from PPL, where she was director of membership & communications.