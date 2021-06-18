BMG promotes Shane Cosme to SVP, international marketing, US

BMG has promoted Shane Cosme to SVP, international marketing, US.

Los Angeles-based Cosme (pictured) joined BMG in 2018 to help spearhead the label's international recorded music efforts.

Cosme, who has been instrumental in the recent success of projects including Blanco Brown, Conkarah, Curtis Waters and KSI, along with the global launch of Run The Jewels’ RTJ4. He will navigate global priorities for BMG’s fully integrated international platforms for both current and new artist projects.

I am pleased to have such a strong international team in the US and the promotioj of Shane Cosme is well deserved Fred Casimir, BMG

Fred Casimir, BMG EVP global repertoire & marketing, said: “Shane Cosme and Jason Hradil, who is leading our US international marketing team, are both colleagues with a truly international mindset. One of BMG’s missions is to overcome silo-thinking and execute global campaigns in fast-changing markets. I am pleased to have such a strong international team in the US and the promotion of Shane Cosme is well deserved.”

Overseeing international marketing teams in LA and New York, Cosme will serve as the point person responsible for all outbound global releases from the US to BMG’s international territories, overseeing the marketing efforts of the local teams based in each international territory, dedicated to handling US-based repertoire.