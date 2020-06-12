BMG reviews all historic record contracts as part of diversity plan

BMG has announced that it is reviewing all historic record contracts as part of its diversity plan.

CEO Hartwig Masuch announced the update on BMG’s approach to racism and inequality via the myBMG app.

The company participated in Black Out Tuesday earlier this month and has initiated a 30-day action plan.

“Mindful of the music industry’s record of shameful treatment of black artists, we have begun a review of all historic record contracts,” said Masuch. “While BMG only began operations in 2008, we have acquired many older catalogues. If there are any inequities or anomalies, we will create a plan to address them. Within 30 days.

“In common with many music companies, at BMG the reality is that black people are not as well represented as they are in the populations in which we operate. We are not as diverse as we could be. Despite numerous initiatives over the years, we have not made sufficient progress. We pledge to do so and will produce a plan to do so. Within 30 days.”

He added: “Racism and social injustice exists in all 12 countries in which we operate. We need to play our part in tackling it. Each BMG office will create a plan to do so. Within 30 days. Blackout Tuesday was an important moment of reflection. The real test for us all is now to come up with a credible plan for change. We are committed to do so.”

The myBMG royalties portal has evolved into a service to update its clients with information – such as issues relating to coronavirus - and songwriting opportunities.