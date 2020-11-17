BMG's Dominique Casimir expands international role

Dominique Casimir, BMG’s EVP, Continental Europe repertoire & marketing, is to take additional responsibility for its repertoire operations outside North America and the UK.

She will continue to report directly to BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch.

Casimir is already responsible for signing, promoting and servicing artist and songwriter clients across 15 territories in Continental Europe, including GSA, Benelux, France, Spain, Italy and Scandinavia. In addition, she will now oversee BMG’s music publishing and recorded music operations in Australia, Latin America (including Brazil and Mexico), China and Hong Kong.

Together the territories now reporting to Casimir account for around a third of BMG’s revenues.

BMG’s operations in Australia, China and Brazil have been established for several years. Recent highlights include the signing of a strategic content partnership with NetEase Cloud Music in China.

Hartwig Masuch said: “Dominique has done an excellent job in developing our repertoire operation in Continental Europe. With her deep understanding of BMG’s distinct culture and business model, I am confident she will help us build further scale in territories across the world.”

Dominique Casimir added: “I am excited to be given the opportunity to further develop BMG’s business across these diverse territories, some of them with very strong domestic markets. By further strengthening international cooperation and making use of parallels in language and genre, we will develop synergies and nurture growth across borders.”

Casimir joined BMG in 2008. She was promoted to BMG Managing Director GSA at the end of 2016. She took on her current role with a responsibility for Continental Europe in early 2019.

Under her leadership, BMG recently expanded into live music in Germany.