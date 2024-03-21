BMG's Dominique Casimir to exit after 15 years

BMG chief content officer Dominique Casimir is to step down from her responsibilities after 15 years with the company.

She joined BMG when it launched as a new music company in 2008.

Having played a key role in the early development of BMG’s recordings business, Casimir gradually added greater responsibilities including Germany, Switzerland, Austria (2016), Continental Europe (2019), Asia Pacific and Latin America (2020).

In recent years, she took on key responsibilities including BMG’s global sync operation (2021) and the UK when she was named chief content officer in May 2022.

“It has been an exceptional journey to have been part of shaping BMG’s story from almost day one”, said Dominique Casimir. “We built something unique – a global company with a genuinely artist-focused spirit – and celebrated many milestones together. I am truly grateful for the possibilities I have been given and the amazing people I work with, but I have decided that it is time for something new in my life and career.”

BMG CEO Thomas Coesfeld said: “I would personally like to thank Dominique for her outstanding contribution and unparalleled commitment to BMG over many years. We respect her decision to move on, and I would like to wish her all the very best for her personal and professional future, personally, on behalf of the BMG Board - and the wider BMG team.”

PHOTO: Julia Schoierer