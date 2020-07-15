BMG's Gemma Reilly-Hammond on the rise of DMA's

DMA’s are in competition with The Streets and Juice Wrld for No.1 this week.

The Australian band are in the running for a high chart entry with The Glow, their third album. The release was delayed by three months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While physical sales are driving this week’s chart performance, DMA’s have grown their streaming base. The band now have more than a million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Here, in the second part of our Q&A with BMG’s frontline label bosses, marketing VP Gemma Reilly-Hammond opens up about the DMA’s campaign…

What are the ambitions for DMA’s on this record?

“We have worked all three DMA’s albums and the development and growth can clearly be seen. The intention is now to properly break them. Now is the moment. Live-wise they are there, selling huge numbers of tickets in the UK including Brixton Academy. Their Castlefield Bowl show sold out in a matter of hours. Alexandra Palace, their biggest UK headline show to date, continues to sell exceptionally well even through Covid-19. It’s our job to cross this live interest over into record sales and we are pushing for a major chart result.”

The previous album peaked at No.13 – what are the hopes this time?

“We are being ambitious and going for at least the Top 5 in week one. We then want to hold momentum and keep the album selling through. The DMA’s have a solid streaming business, which will help achieve that.”

How important will vinyl and CD be for the chart campaign?

“Physical sales will be important in week one. The band have a very healthy D2C business and we are really pleased with the pre-orders we have amassed already. Vinyl is a popular format. We have an event planned with Banquet later this year and Zoom [session bundles] on sale with Crash and Asai. The band are very keen to support the independent retail network and are working closely with HMV.”

The band filmed their O2 Academy Brixton show before lockdown. How important has that footage and the subsequent livestream of the gig been for the revised campaign?

“The band have fully embraced digital and the engagement of their fans has never been higher. The Brixton livestream was an amazing event which peaked at over 10,000 viewers at one time. It really cemented how important a live band the DMA’s are and was a proper moment.”

