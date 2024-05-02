BMG's global communications head Steve Redmond to step down

Steve Redmond, BMG EVP global corporate communications, is to step down from the company after 12 years.

Redmond has shaped the company’s image and helped define its positioning over a period during which its revenues have more than quadrupled. BMG is the largest international music company outside the three established majors.

Along the way, he led communications around more than 100 acquisitions and championed the company’s fairness initiatives towards artists and songwriters alongside former CEO Hartwig Masuch. Most recently, he has led internal and external communications around the handover to new CEO Thomas Coesfeld and the company’s new strategy.

BMG CEO Thomas Coesfeld said: “Steve Redmond has played a pivotal role over more than a decade in helping define BMG as a new kind of music company. Most recently, over the past months, he has provided excellent media counsel and support to the BMG board. We thank him for his contribution and wish him well in his next venture.”

Steve Redmond said: “My time at BMG has been a career-defining opportunity to demonstrate how communications can really make a difference. As BMG enters a new phase and the entertainment industry on a broader level enters a new chapter, this is the ideal moment to move on. I send my best wishes for the future to my BMG colleagues.”

A successor will be announced shortly.

Redmond started consulting for BMG in 2012. He moved to BMG’s Berlin headquarters to become SVP, global corporate communications in January 2016 and was promoted to EVP global corporate communications in 2021.

With three decades of experience in corporate communications and media in the music industry, in the 1990s Redmond ran the Music Week group of magazines first as editor and then publisher. In the early 2000s he spent four years at UK record companies trade association the BPI as director of communications & development before switching to a career as an independent media consultant.

PHOTO: Maria Assia