BMG’s newly-appointed heads of the UK recorded music division have spoken exclusively to Music Week about their growth strategy at the company.

Gemma Reilly and Jamie Nelson will jointly steer BMG’s frontline recordings business, reporting to Alistair Norbury, president, repertoire and marketing.

Nelson is promoted from A&R director to VP, A&R. Reilly was upped to VP, marketing last year.

“We’ve got a really strong working relationship with Alistair,” said Reilly, who’s been at BMG for six years. “He’s done a ...