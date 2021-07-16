BMG seals global deal for Lady Blackbird

BMG has signed Lady Blackbird to a global deal.

The exclusive global recordings agreement precedes the artist's debut album Black Acid Soul, which will be released on September 3.

“For all artists, it’s such a wonderful feeling to be recognised and find people that are truly excited by what we do. I’ve found a home, feel appreciated, cared for, and I am more than excited and grateful to have signed with BMG," Lady Blackbird said of the deal. "I so look forward to working with the incomparable Felix Howard and the entire BMG worldwide team. Can’t wait for the world to hear my debut album Black Acid Soul.”

Lady Blackbird's manager, Ross Allen of Foundation Music, said: “We are delighted to be signing Lady Blackbird to BMG. We have had a year – and what a year – of growing an artist of the calibre of Lady Blackbird at Foundation but we realised that for her to attain the heights that she so obviously will reach we need the assistance of the best in the business. The team at BMG have the passion, dedication, and skills to make that a reality. We’re more than excited.”

BMG's director A&R new recordings UK, Felix Howard, revealed that the label had been monitoring Lady Blackbird for several years and were pleased to seal the deal.

“Ross Allen invited me down to see Lady Blackbird in a club in pre-pandemic LA and she melted everyone in the room," he recalled. "We're so glad to be working with her, Ross and the team."

